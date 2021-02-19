Gov. Cuomo calls for nursing home reform, adds amendment to NYS budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced what he called “sweeping” nursing home reform. This legislation is included in the Governor’s amendments part of this year’s budget.

Cuomo said this aims to hold nursing home operators accountable, increase transparency and prioritize patient care over profit.

“The funding should be going to the facility and the patient care,” Cuomo said. “These are not designed to be businesses and money making machines.”

The reform includes a mandatory salary cap for nursing home management and limit the facility’s profit margin.

But some say Cuomo is deflecting his own responsibility for the thousands of nursing home deaths that happening throughout the pandemic.

“In the aftermath of that controversy, his answer is ‘well, it’s the nursing homes’ fault and we need to fix them, and here’s my list of things I think they should do different,'” said Bill Hammond of the Empire Center. “I wouldn’t dispute that our nursing home industry needs to be improved and that our regulation of the nursing home industry needs to be improved. I guess what I question is where did he get these ideas?”

The Governor said he will not sign the budget if it doesn’t include nursing home reform. An approved budget is due by April 1.