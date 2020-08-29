Gov. Cuomo: COVID-19 hospitalizations, intubations in New York drop to new lows

(WIVB) – COVID-19 hospitalizations and intubations in New York State have dropped to new lows, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release on Saturday.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have dropped to 458 in the state- a new low since March 16.

Intubations have dropped to 48- a new low since mid-March.

As of Friday, the state has 22 straight days with an infection rate of less than one percent. Statewide, 0.67 percent of Friday’s COVID-19 tests were positive.

There were seven COVID-19 deaths in the state on Friday.

An additional 635 coronavirus cases in the state have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 433,402.

On Friday, Western New York’s percentage of positive tests was 1.2 percent.

Here’s an updated list of cases by county: