Gov. Cuomo: COVID-19 hospitalizations, intubations in New York drop to new lows

(WIVB) – COVID-19 hospitalizations and intubations in New York State have dropped to new lows, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release on Saturday.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have dropped to 458 in the state- a new low since March 16.

Intubations have dropped to 48- a new low since mid-March.

As of Friday, the state has 22 straight days with an infection rate of less than one percent. Statewide, 0.67 percent of Friday’s COVID-19 tests were positive.

There were seven COVID-19 deaths in the state on Friday.

An additional 635 coronavirus cases in the state have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 433,402.

On Friday, Western New York’s percentage of positive tests was 1.2 percent.

Here’s an updated list of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,7548
Allegany881
Broome1,2863
Cattaraugus1970
Cayuga1770
Chautauqua37318
Chemung1960
Chenango2251
Clinton1501
Columbia5691
Cortland980
Delaware1120
Dutchess4,84619
Erie9,74128
Essex1260
Franklin580
Fulton3111
Genesee2930
Greene3071
Hamilton140
Herkimer2951
Jefferson1490
Lewis480
Livingston1821
Madison4593
Monroe5,42224
Montgomery2022
Nassau44,55451
Niagara1,6055
NYC233,688278
Oneida2,2683
Onondaga3,86619
Ontario3861
Orange11,41011
Orleans3060
Oswego2913
Otsego1349
Putnam1,4942
Rensselaer8304
Rockland14,21821
Saratoga8320
Schenectady1,25522
Schoharie690
Schuyler261
Seneca980
St. Lawrence2733
Steuben3131
Suffolk44,71234
Sullivan1,5161
Tioga2081
Tompkins26110
Ulster2,1627
Warren3211
Washington2670
Wayne2801
Westchester36,89532
Wyoming1250
Yates611

