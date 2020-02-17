1  of  2
Live Now
Live at 1pm ET: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500 News 4 at Noon

Gov. Cuomo defends Green Light, says it’s a public safety issue

Around New York State

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Green Light Law continues to create tension between President Trump and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In a radio interview with John Catsimatidis, Cuomo defended the decision to allow undocumented immigrants in New York State to obtain driver’s licenses. The Governor remarked, “From a state point of view, I want to make sure that the people who are driving on our roads pass a driving test.”

He continued, “It’s a public safety issue. So even if you’re not in full compliance with the immigration laws, you can get a driver’s license if you take the test and if you pass the test, because we want to make sure if you are driving, you know what you are doing.”

Gov. Cuomo says the federal government wants access to the DMV’s data base so it can obtain information about illegal immigrants in New York.

The federal government has banned New Yorkers from applying for the Trusted Travelers Program, which allows vetted travelers to pass through border and airport security more quickly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss