(WIVB) – On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo denied a claim of sexual harassment made against him by a former aide.

The former aide, Manhattan borough president Lindsey Boylan wrote in a tweet that Cuomo had harassed her for a period of years, and that many people saw it.

Gov. Cuomo responded to the allegation in his news conference Monday afternoon in Albany.

In a follow-up tweet, Boylan promised to never give up ending violence and corruption.