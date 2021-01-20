Gov. Cuomo directs flags lowered to half-staff in honor of soldiers killed in military helicopter crash

MENDON, N.Y. (WIVB)– New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on January 21 in honor of the three NY Army National Guard soldiers killed in a military helicopter crash Wednesday evening.

Governor Cuomo extended his condolences and prayers in a statement he released on Twitter.

Tonight we are devastated by the crash of a New York Army National Guard helicopter in the town of Mendon that killed three of New York's bravest during a training mission.



I'm directing that flags on all State buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow.



The Governor said he’s devastated by the deaths of the three brave service members.

"I am devastated by the news tonight of a New York Army National Guard helicopter crash in the Town of Mendon that killed three of New York's bravest during a training mission." "National Guard members are our citizen soldiers who voluntarily serve and protect both here and abroad, and I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, loved ones and fellow soldiers of these honorable heroes who we will never forget." "I am directing that flags on all State buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow in honor of and in tribute to these New Yorkers who dedicated their service to nation and state."