Gov. Cuomo: Floyd protesters are not looters; all who were at protests should get tested

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a clear difference between looters and the people actually protesting following the death of George Floyd, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday morning.

Noting protests in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and New York City, he said demonstrations across the state have been “mainly peaceful.”

While praising those who have protested peacefully, Cuomo did not ignore the violence that has occurred. But, he says many people who did not commit violence are being lumped in with the looters.

“No, no they’re not,” Cuomo said in reference to the protesters being called looters. “You have to keep them separate.”

Looters have exploited the situation, Cuomo says.

At 2 p.m., a moment of silence will be held across New York, Cuomo announced during his conference.

With the coronavirus pandemic still presenting itself as a threat across New York, Cuomo is encouraging those who have been protesting to get tested for COVID-19.

MORE | Find a coronavirus testing site here.

He says that if you were out there, you should assume you have it, and act like it, informing the people you’ve been around.

Across New York, COVID-19 killed 52 people on Wednesday. 14 of them lived in nursing homes.

As roughly 50,000 tests are administered across New York every day, the percentage of positive cases is continuing to decrease.

Here is the latest chart:

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.