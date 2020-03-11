SUNY schools to close March 19, shift to distance learning as coronavirus cases rise to 212

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — With 212 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in New York State, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that distance learning will soon be the norm at all SUNY and CUNY schools, starting later this month.

Cuomo says the school campuses will close March 19, and this will last the remainder of the semester.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization officially declared coronavirus a pandemic. To date, roughly 5,000 people in the U.S. have been tested for the virus, compared to the 200,000 tested each day in China, or the 15,000 tested daily in South Korea.

New York says it will start contracting with private labs to increase the amount of testing in the state. Cuomo says he spoke with 28 labs on Wednesday alone.

Still, none of the confirmed New York cases are in western New York. That being said, more than 100 people in Erie County have been quarantined, along with seven in Niagara County.

“This is basically pneumonia,” Cuomo said. “When is pneumonia dangerous? When you have an underlying illness.”

The Governor downplayed the fears many have had over the coronavirus, noting the amount of recoveries versus deaths around the world.