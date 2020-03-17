More than 1,300 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Cuomo is prepared to give an update on the number of coronavirus cases in New York.

“As facts change, our strategy changes,” Cuomo said before discussing the amount of testing happening in New York.

Cuomo also reminded listeners of the tri-state containment plan issued Monday — a plan he implemented with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut. This shut down all restaurants, bars and gyms in the state, other than their take-out services.

Schools across the state are also closed for a minimum of two weeks.

MORE | State closes restaurants, bars, schools, more

Although these efforts to strengthen social distancing are taking place, Cuomo says no complete quarantines of cities are taking place.

That being said, Cuomo says more statewide closings could take place.

Overall, 1,374 positive cases have been confirmed in New York — the most of which are in New York City and counties near there. In Erie County, seven cases have been confirmed while at least 10 were confirmed in Monroe County. Two cases were also confirmed in Allegany County.

A total of 10,049 have been tested, as of Tuesday morning.

MORE | Erie County officials asking people who were at specific locations to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms

Cuomo says the state’s current top priority is the health care system, with experts projecting the peak of the virus to be 45 days from now.

Right now, New York has 53,000 hospital beds, and experts believe 55,000 to 110,000 will be needed.

“You need to see people at their best… how you respond, how you act is a character test for all of us… what did you do in that moment?” — @NYGovCuomo @news4buffalo — Kelsey Anderson (@4KelseyAnderson) March 17, 2020