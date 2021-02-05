Hospitals get 1 week to vaccinate staff before supply reallocated to those with comorbidities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing Friday, day 322 of the pandemic, to update New Yorkers on the latest coronavirus response. During the briefing, he said that in one week, vaccine dosages that had been set aside for hospital workers will be reallocated for patients with underlying conditions and comorbidities.

Cuomo said that frontline workers are more exposed to COVID than anybody else—”Everybody knows that,” he said—and that, statewide, hospital staff have reached a healthy 75% vaccination rate. In order to prevent a staffing shortage that could shut down hospitals, those workers were prioritized in group 1a.

Still, some of those staff have opted against getting the vaccine. According to the governor, with about two million doses already administered, hospital staff no longer should be worried about being vaccine test subjects. With that in mind, Cuomo said that hospitals have one more week to use vaccine supply specifically earmarked for their staff. After February 15, those doses will be reallocated for patients with comorbidities.

“We do not have a supply that can reach everyone. We understand that. So the prioritization is to reach those people who are most at risk or most essential,” Cuomo said. Cuomo said that underlying conditions, preexisting conditions, and age are the major factors in COVID mortalities, and that 94% of deaths were individuals those comorbidities.

The governor urged local health departments to prepare for this shift. He said that his administration is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to finalize a comorbidities list. “We’re basically going to follow the CDC guidance,” Cuomo said, as they already have a basic list. Still, he said, “Some items on the list raise questions for the health professionals, and that’s what we’re working through.”

On the numbers, Cuomo gave provided the following information:

The latest COVID numbers from Cuomo as of February 5

Cuomo called out Long Island as the region with the most patients hospitalized

Both Long Island and the Mid-Hudson Valley have positivity over 5.5%

Cuomo said the post-holiday surge continues to decline

How many COVID vaccine doses have been given out?

How much of the federal supply of vaccines has already been administered?

Test Results Reported – 203,627

– 203,627 Total Positive – 8,777

– 8,777 Percent Positive – 4.31%

– 4.31% 7 -Day Average Percent Positive – 4.67%

– 4.67% Patient Hospitalization – 7,937 (-30)

– 7,937 (-30) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -420

– -420 Patients Newly Admitted – 1,022

– 1,022 Hospital Counties – 57

– 57 Number ICU – 1,516 (+10)

– 1,516 (+10) Number ICU with Intubation – 1,000 (+14)

– 1,000 (+14) Total Discharges – 131,165 (+863)

– 131,165 (+863) Deaths – 153

– 153 Total Deaths – 35,920

On vaccinations, Cuomo said, “This is where we want to be. We want to use everything that we’ve received and get it into peoples’ arms as soon as possible.” He said vaccine equity remains a concern in a climate with rampant vaccine hesitancy—which includes skepticism in its effectiveness, fear of unknown side effects, and distrust of the government and the health care industry as a whole. “The hesitancy must be directly addressed with facts and validation,” Cuomo said while calling on leaders in Black communities to help communicate the message.

The governor came with stats about demographics. The images below help paint a picture of the demographics of the individuals who have already been vaccinated:

For part of the briefing, Cuomo welcomed New Jersey’s Gov. Phil Murphy. He praised the partnership between the states, saying, “That partnership has saved lives without question on both sides of the Hudson.” Murphy was there to support Cuomo’s call for a fair allocation of local and state aid from the federal government. He echoed the sentiment that the Tri-state area—New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut—have paid disproportionately more than states in other parts of the country.

Cuomo also invited Randy Levine, Aaron Boone, and Mariano Rivera of the Yankees to talk about the newly opened vaccination site at Yankee Stadium. “I used to pitch here and save games. Now we’re here saving lives,” Rivera said.

Cuomo said that a priority is setting up mass vaccination sites in high positivity areas in Black and Latino communities. Yankee Stadium, in the Bronx, is only available to residents of that borough, which has persistently shown some of the highest positivity rates in New York City.

On the potential vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, which presents the possibility of 100,000 doses by June, Cuomo said: “It’s a game-changer. It’s a single dose, not two doses.” He said that change represents a huge logistical difference. He also pointed out that their vaccine requires conventional refrigeration, rather than the significant cold storage, “that most facilities don’t have” and that the Pfizer vaccine requires.

The governor also discussed variants of interest, saying 59 cases of the U.K. strain had been identified in New York so far:

“The U.K. strain is reportedly up to 70% more transmittable. That is a frightening thought. So, we’re watching it closely. CDC is watching it, other countries are watching. But we do now have 59 cases. This is where they are. It’s all throughout the state, and it’s something that we are watching,” he said. Although he warned that a new strain is more contagious, more lethal, or resistant to the vaccine could threaten the state’s progress combatting the vaccine. However, Cuomo said, “We deal with the here and now.”

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 374 0.03% 27% Central New York 182 0.02% 32% Finger Lakes 483 0.04% 36% Long Island 1,382 0.05% 32% Mid-Hudson 919 0.04% 43% Mohawk Valley 199 0.04% 31% New York City 3,698 0.04% 31% North Country 91 0.02% 53% Southern Tier 232 0.04% 43% Western New York 377 0.03% 36% Statewide 7,937 0.04% 34%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 247 218 15% Central New York 262 187 29% Finger Lakes 397 281 28% Long Island 867 679 21% Mid-Hudson 688 407 41% Mohawk Valley 131 99 25% New York City 2,607 2,108 21% North Country 60 39 39% Southern Tier 126 78 34% Western New York 545 350 38% Statewide 5,930 4,446 26%

Yesterday, 203,627 test results were reported to New York State, and 4.31 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 4.52% 4.11% 3.92% Central New York 3.03% 2.88% 2.82% Finger Lakes 3.57% 3.31% 3.30% Long Island 5.89% 5.65% 5.56% Mid-Hudson 5.66% 5.65% 5.54% Mohawk Valley 4.05% 3.69% 3.63% New York City 5.07% 5.01% 5.08% North Country 5.25% 5.10% 5.36% Southern Tier 1.83% 1.76% 1.68% Western New York 4.96% 4.96% 4.69% Statewide 4.86% 4.72% 4.67%

Of the 1,449,495 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 19,215 115 Allegany 2,652 23 Broome 13,121 83 Cattaraugus 3,928 47 Cayuga 5,000 27 Chautauqua 6,736 69 Chemung 6,142 23 Chenango 2,195 20 Clinton 2,856 32 Columbia 3,075 24 Cortland 2,898 9 Delaware 1,253 12 Dutchess 19,679 167 Erie 58,953 341 Essex 1,160 7 Franklin 1,630 28 Fulton 2,736 51 Genesee 4,100 15 Greene 2,422 16 Hamilton 246 9 Herkimer 4,301 19 Jefferson 4,147 59 Lewis 1,811 18 Livingston 3,127 30 Madison 3,557 18 Monroe 48,976 195 Montgomery 2,783 46 Nassau 132,301 757 Niagara 14,108 92 NYC 617,168 3,883 Oneida 18,689 91 Onondaga 30,563 142 Ontario 5,300 22 Orange 33,042 212 Orleans 2,281 31 Oswego 5,582 21 Otsego 2,070 22 Putnam 7,500 44 Rensselaer 8,185 52 Rockland 35,252 158 Saratoga 10,869 74 Schenectady 10,020 67 Schoharie 1,051 4 Schuyler 819 3 Seneca 1,430 8 St. Lawrence 4,592 53 Steuben 5,177 30 Suffolk 147,064 771 Sullivan 4,313 35 Tioga 2,545 20 Tompkins 3,137 37 Ulster 9,014 59 Warren 2,554 20 Washington 1,980 38 Wayne 4,183 16 Westchester 96,465 476 Wyoming 2,563 25 Yates 979 11

On Thursday, 153 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 35,920. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: