Gov. Cuomo: ‘Let’s legalize adult use of marijuana’

ALBANY, N.Y. (via NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his State of the State Address said on the heels of decriminalizing marijuana in New York, full legalization for adults is next.

Cuomo says New York will have to to work with neighboring states on legalizing marijuana and creating “a safe and fair system.”

Cuomo also said New York should create a “first-of-its-kind global cannabis and hemp research center for science and education” at a SUNY school.