2020 State of the State Address Live from Empire State Plaza in Albany
Gov. Cuomo: ‘Let’s legalize adult use of marijuana’

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Empire State Weekly

ALBANY, N.Y. (via NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his State of the State Address said on the heels of decriminalizing marijuana in New York, full legalization for adults is next.

Cuomo says New York will have to to work with neighboring states on legalizing marijuana and creating “a safe and fair system.”

Cuomo also said New York should create a “first-of-its-kind global cannabis and hemp research center for science and education” at a SUNY school.

Capitol Correspondent

Corina Cappabianca is the New York State Capitol Correspondent. She enjoys reporting on all things government and politics related. Corina began her career as a Political Reporter/Weekend Anchor/Producer at KXMB-TV CBS12 in Bismarck, North Dakota. She has also worked in Syracuse, New York. Corina is a graduate of New York University where she double-majored in Journalism and Politics. As a student, she interned at Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network.

