Gov. Cuomo lifts commercial vehicle travel ban on state highways

(WIVB) — The ban on commercial vehicles, empty trailers and tandem trailers on state highways has been lifted, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday morning.
Even though the ban is lifted, Cuomo’s office says advisory speeds of 45 MPH remain in effect on a number of state highways.
“We believe the worst of the storm is behind us and moving forward all truck traffic can safely resume on our state’s highways,” Gov. Cuomo says. “If New Yorkers must travel today, please use caution and give our crews and snowplows room to do their jobs as they continue to clear the roads.”
