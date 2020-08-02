Gov. Cuomo: New York has completed over 6 million diagnostic COVID-19 tests

(WIVB) – New York State has now completed 6 million diagnostic COVID-19 tests, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during a Sunday press call.

“We’ve now conducted over 6 million tests, and the numbers are just about where we want them to be, which is all very good news and says that our plan is working,” Gov. Cuomo said. “However, context is important, and there are storm clouds on the horizon in the form of new cases throughout the country and a lack of compliance here in the state, and I urge New Yorkers to stay New York Smart and local governments to properly enforce state guidance.”

Of the tests conducted on Saturday, 0.9 percent were positive. The state has confirmed an additional 531 COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 416,298.

On Saturday, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped to 556, the lowest number since March 17.

There were three COVID-19 deaths in the state on Saturday. The three-day rolling average for deaths dropped to four, the lowest number since mid-March.

Here are the governor’s numbers for COVID-19 cases in counties in Western New York:

Allegany 74 0

Cattaraugus 159 1

Chautauqua 232 1

Erie 8,572 24

Genesee 272 0

Niagara 1,446 2

Orleans 295 0