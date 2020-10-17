Gov. Cuomo: New York State will implement new strategy to combat COVID-19 this fall

(WIVB) – New York State will implement a new strategy to tackle COVID-19 this fall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during his Saturday afternoon press conference.

Through a new “micro-cluster” strategy, the state will now analyze COVID-19 cases on a block-by-block level.

The data is so specific, that releasing it would violate privacy regulations, Gov. Cuomo said.

Gov. Cuomo reiterated that New York is doing better than most of the country when it comes to getting COVID-19 numbers under control.

On Friday, the state broke a new testing record, with over 159,000 tests reported.

Of the tests reported Friday, 1,784 (1.11 percent) were positive.

Across the state there are 929 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. On Friday, nine people in the state died of COVID-19.

Gov. Cuomo also announced during the press conference that movie theaters in areas outside of New York City will be able to open at 25 percent capacity on Oct. 23.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.8%0.7%0.6%
Central New York1.0%1.2%0.7%
Finger Lakes1.3%1.5%0.9%
Long Island1.1%1.1%1.0%
Mid-Hudson1.6%1.8%1.6%
Mohawk Valley0.5%0.3%0.3%
New York City1.0%1.2%1.2%
North Country0.5%0.5%0.3%
Southern Tier1.1%1.6%1.4%
Western New York1.6%1.4%1.4%

Of the 482,891 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,39815
Allegany20012
Broome2,84460
Cattaraugus3996
Cayuga2849
Chautauqua78918
Chemung1,19943
Chenango30410
Clinton1922
Columbia6416
Cortland39912
Delaware1592
Dutchess5,31813
Erie12,39369
Essex1906
Franklin772
Fulton3581
Genesee3710
Greene4651
Hamilton160
Herkimer3681
Jefferson1860
Lewis550
Livingston2395
Madison5313
Monroe6,67143
Montgomery2542
Nassau48,494117
Niagara1,9468
NYC253,740806
Oneida2,58612
Onondaga4,97731
Ontario55910
Orange13,13941
Orleans3601
Oswego5823
Otsego3642
Putnam1,73115
Rensselaer1,0211
Rockland17,12562
Saratoga1,20212
Schenectady1,4916
Schoharie1000
Schuyler861
Seneca1261
St. Lawrence3552
Steuben84730
Suffolk47,941126
Sullivan1,6746
Tioga42411
Tompkins53411
Ulster2,4027
Warren4370
Washington3261
Wayne3774
Westchester39,398110
Wyoming1633
Yates843

