Gov. Cuomo: New York State will implement new strategy to combat COVID-19 this fall

(WIVB) – New York State will implement a new strategy to tackle COVID-19 this fall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during his Saturday afternoon press conference.

Through a new “micro-cluster” strategy, the state will now analyze COVID-19 cases on a block-by-block level.

The data is so specific, that releasing it would violate privacy regulations, Gov. Cuomo said.

Gov. Cuomo reiterated that New York is doing better than most of the country when it comes to getting COVID-19 numbers under control.

On Friday, the state broke a new testing record, with over 159,000 tests reported.

We do more testing than any other state in the country.



Of the tests reported Friday, 1,784 (1.11 percent) were positive.

Across the state there are 929 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. On Friday, nine people in the state died of COVID-19.

Gov. Cuomo also announced during the press conference that movie theaters in areas outside of New York City will be able to open at 25 percent capacity on Oct. 23.



Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.8% 0.7% 0.6% Central New York 1.0% 1.2% 0.7% Finger Lakes 1.3% 1.5% 0.9% Long Island 1.1% 1.1% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 1.6% 1.8% 1.6% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 0.3% 0.3% New York City 1.0% 1.2% 1.2% North Country 0.5% 0.5% 0.3% Southern Tier 1.1% 1.6% 1.4% Western New York 1.6% 1.4% 1.4%

