Gov. Cuomo nominates Eric Gertler to become Empire State Development CEO

Portrait of Eric Gertler, co-Chairman & co-Publisher of the New York Daily News on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Manhattan, N.Y. (James Keivom/New York Daily News)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced his nomination for the person to succeed Empire State Development (ESD) President and CEO Howard Zemsky.

Although Zemsky, who has served as ESD CEO since 2015, is leaving the post, he plans to remain ESD Chair.

“I’m grateful to Howard for continuing to serve as chairman of the board after a successful term overseeing this administration’s locally-driven economic development strategy and in particular helping turn around Buffalo’s economy and bringing young people back to Upstate cities,” Cuomo said.

The Governor’s choice to take over the CEO position is Eric Gertler.

Gertler currently serves as Executive Chairman of U.S. News & World Report. He’s been on the ESD Board since June 2018.

“Eric is an innovative leader who spent decades at the intersection of business, media and government – making him uniquely suited to run our chief economic development and tourism agency,” Cuomo said.

Gertler also has the outgoing CEO’s approval.

“I have worked closely with Eric as a board member and have complete confidence that he is the right person to lead the critical work of ESD,” Zemsky said.

Gertler himself says he has “boundless faith” in the state’s economic potential.

“As we continue to attract business investment, stimulate new industry, reinforce our existing infrastructure and invest in workforce development, we will build on New York State’s legacy as one of the nation’s most decisive economic engines,” Gertler said.

Empire State Development is New York State’s chief economic development agency.

Gertler will assume his new role on September 3.