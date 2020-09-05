Gov. Cuomo: NYS has had 29 consecutive days with COVID-19 infection rate below 1 percent

(WIVB) – New York State saw its 29th consecutive day with a COVID-19 infection rate below one percent on Friday, according to a Saturday press release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

The infection rate in Western New York was 1.2 percent on Friday.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 99,761 tests reported yesterday, 801 were positive (0.80% of total).



Total hospitalizations fell to 425.



Sadly, there were 2 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/wAbEaHGBTi — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 5, 2020

There were two COVID-19 deaths in the state on Friday.

“New York went from one of the worst situations in the country to one of the best: Our state has gone 29 straight days with an infection rate remaining below one percent,” Governor Cuomo said. “Overall, our numbers continue to be good news – our progress proves that this virus responds to science, not politics. But we cannot go backwards. As we celebrate this Labor Day Weekend, we must all continue to wear our masks, socially distance, wash our hands and stay New York Tough.”

On Friday, 801 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county.