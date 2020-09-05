Gov. Cuomo: NYS has had 29 consecutive days with COVID-19 infection rate below 1 percent

(WIVB) – New York State saw its 29th consecutive day with a COVID-19 infection rate below one percent on Friday, according to a Saturday press release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

The infection rate in Western New York was 1.2 percent on Friday.

There were two COVID-19 deaths in the state on Friday.

“New York went from one of the worst situations in the country to one of the best: Our state has gone 29 straight days with an infection rate remaining below one percent,” Governor Cuomo said. “Overall, our numbers continue to be good news – our progress proves that this virus responds to science, not politics. But we cannot go backwards. As we celebrate this Labor Day Weekend, we must all continue to wear our masks, socially distance, wash our hands and stay New York Tough.”

On Friday, 801 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county.

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,8234
Allegany922
Broome1,3508
Cattaraugus2274
Cayuga1821
Chautauqua4717
Chemung2060
Chenango2332
Clinton1520
Columbia5751
Cortland1020
Delaware1232
Dutchess4,91412
Erie10,21256
Essex1472
Franklin590
Fulton3120
Genesee3000
Greene3130
Hamilton140
Herkimer3060
Jefferson1540
Lewis490
Livingston1880
Madison4740
Monroe5,55122
Montgomery2142
Nassau45,115107
Niagara1,6435
NYC235,714279
Oneida2,2983
Onondaga3,96417
Ontario4013
Orange11,50417
Orleans3103
Oswego32511
Otsego24914
Putnam1,5285
Rensselaer8584
Rockland14,38224
Saratoga8779
Schenectady1,2991
Schoharie721
Schuyler270
Seneca1020
St. Lawrence2932
Steuben3190
Suffolk45,20098
Sullivan1,5433
Tioga2110
Tompkins32113
Ulster2,1993
Warren3251
Washington2690
Wayne2880
Westchester37,20553
Wyoming1260
Yates620

