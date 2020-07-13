Gov. Cuomo orders travelers from high-risk states to provide information after arriving in NY

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — During his conference on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an emergency health order regarding out-of-state travelers.

People coming to New York from states with high rates of infection must provide authorities with their contact information after arriving.

These are the states that are part of New York’s travel advisory:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Cuomo says the new order is in response to people not complying with the 14-day quarantine order for travelers.

The Governor says that if a traveler fails to provide their contact information, they’ll receive a summons with a $2,000 fine.

“We’re serious about enforcing quarantine,” Cuomo tweeted.

NY is issuing an emergency health order:



Out-of-state travelers from designated high-COVID states must provide their contact information upon arrival.



If you fail to provide it, you will receive a summons with a $2K fine.



We’re serious about enforcing quarantine. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 13, 2020

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.