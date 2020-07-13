Breaking News
New York state releases guidance on reopening schools in new 28-page document
Gov. Cuomo orders travelers from high-risk states to provide information after arriving in NY

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — During his conference on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an emergency health order regarding out-of-state travelers.

People coming to New York from states with high rates of infection must provide authorities with their contact information after arriving.

These are the states that are part of New York’s travel advisory:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi 
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

Cuomo says the new order is in response to people not complying with the 14-day quarantine order for travelers.

The Governor says that if a traveler fails to provide their contact information, they’ll receive a summons with a $2,000 fine.

“We’re serious about enforcing quarantine,” Cuomo tweeted.

