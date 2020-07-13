Gov. Cuomo orders travelers from high-risk states to provide information after arriving in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — During his conference on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an emergency health order regarding out-of-state travelers.
People coming to New York from states with high rates of infection must provide authorities with their contact information after arriving.
These are the states that are part of New York’s travel advisory:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
Cuomo says the new order is in response to people not complying with the 14-day quarantine order for travelers.
The Governor says that if a traveler fails to provide their contact information, they’ll receive a summons with a $2,000 fine.
“We’re serious about enforcing quarantine,” Cuomo tweeted.
