Gov. Cuomo: President Trump’s political strategy is divide and conquer

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Friday to give an update on the state’s coronavirus response efforts.

Friday’s update from the governor:

Day 223 of the pandemic in New York

Approximately 139,000 tests conducted

5.4% infection rate in top 20 zip code hotspot clusters

0.9% infection rate outside top 20 zip codes

1.1% infection rate overall statewide

6 deaths

779 hospitalizations

168 in ICU

78 intubated

The regional infection rates reported Thursday are as follows:

Rochester & Finger Lakes — 0.8%

Western New York — 1.3%

Central New York — 0.9%

Southern Tier — 1%

Capital Region — 0.7%

Hudson Valley — 2.1%

Mohawk Valley — 0.5%

North Country — 0.3%

Long Island — 1%

New York City — 1.2%

The governor reiterated that the hotspot clusters are primarily downstate, specifically in Rockland and Orange Counties, plus portions of Brooklyn and Queens in New York City.

“Red zones [hot spot clusters] represent 2.8% of the population, and they are 20% of the state’s cases,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This actually shows how advanced our testing system is. We do more tests per day than most states do per week. When you do 140,000 tests you get data that is so granular that you can track it to the block. We’ve tracked it to 2.8% of the population of the state and we’re now attacking the virus within the 2.8% of the state’s population.”

The governor encouraged families to monitor the state’s school COVID-19 dashboard.

“On the school testing I suggest you look at the dashboard,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Yesterday 648 school districts submitted data; that’s 94%, 42 schools are receiving orders for non-compliance in submitting data. There were 97 new cases reported yesterday, off site and on site, student, teachers, and staff; 58 students cases 39 staff and teachers.”

The governor agreed with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in saying that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric led to the planned abduction of Whitmer.

“Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was threatened by a group that was threatening harm to her, and the governor suggested that the president was inciting or facilitating this kind of division,” Gov. Cuomo said. “There is no question that the president of the United States is a divisive force. He has been, his campaign was premised on division. His campaign was the oldest political strategy in the book, used by the Roman empire; divide and conquer.”

“New Yorkers should be outraged by this kind of racist vitriolic poison that is being spread. Yeah the trump campaign is fostering it — I’m not surprised. New Yorkers are repeating it — I am surprised. All good, decent New Yorkers should be outraged.”