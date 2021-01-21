Gov. Cuomo proposes $130M to help highly impacted small businesses with tax credits

In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo holds a press briefing on the coronavirus in the Red Room at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. During the news conference, Cuomo predicted a “tremendous spike” in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving as he pleaded with people not to be lulled into a false sense of safety over the holiday. (Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Cuomo announced a $130 million proposal to enact the Pandemic Recovery and Restart Program to help highly impacted small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the FY 2022 Executive Budget. The Program would establish three new tax credits and increase a fourth one to help highly impacted small businesses.

The Program would assist the accommodation, arts and entertainment, restaurant and musical and theatrical production industries bring back jobs to New York and help the economy recover faster.

“As we embark on our post-COVID reconstruction, it’s critical that we not only jump-start our economic recovery, but also ensure we find ways to support highly impacted small businesses that have been among the hardest hit throughout this pandemic,” Governor Cuomo said. “The Executive Budget was crafted to do just that. Through the creation and expansion of $130 million in tax credits, we are working to lessen the burden on critical sectors – restaurants, the arts, and so many others – so those funds can be redirected back to the businesses themselves and get them back up and running.”

The proposal would establish or enhance the following tax credits: