Majority of coronavirus hospital admissions in NYS were people at home

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared some surprising statistics about who’s been hospitalized from the coronavirus in New York.

In a survey of newer patients, the majority, specifically 66 percent, had mostly been staying at home. 18 percent were in nursing homes.

The remaining percentage of people who were admitted were either incarcerated, homeless, congregating elsewhere, in an assisted living facility or in some other unspecified situation.

That is reflected in the methods of transportation (or lack thereof) for people who were hospitalized.

Gov. Cuomo says older people were the majority of those who were hospitalized. Cuomo, who is 62, said age 51 is the start of what counts as older in the breakdown of patients.

One fifth of patients were between 61 and 70 years old.

Of those who were hospitalized, nearly half were unemployed. Only 17 percent were still working and 37 percent had retired.

So, looking at the big picture, most of those who were hospitalized were not traveling and predominantly downstate.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.