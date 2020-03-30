More than 66,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Cuomo says 66,497 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in New York.

For weeks, the Governor has been making changes in the way things operate.

This includes the closure of all schools and telling hospitals to increase their capacity by 50 percent, with a goal of 100 percent.

Originally, schools were told to close until April 1, but that was extended through April 15. Many schools in western New York have decided to closed until at least April 20, though.

While this continues, the search for more hospital beds and ventilators, which help patients breathe, has been ongoing.

Some locations, like the Javits Center in Manhattan, have been turned into temporary hospitals. The Javits Center has 2,500 beds inside.

Right now, across the state, 9,517 people are hospitalized, 2,352 of whom are receiving intensive care. More than 4,200 people have been discharged from hospitals, and 1,218 have died.

Cuomo acknowledges that this isn’t just a health crisis, but an economic one, too, commenting on his displeasure with the federal government’s $2 trillion stimulus package.

On Thursday, Cuomo said that with this plan, New York would get $5 billion specifically earmarked for coronavirus expenses. He says this would do nothing for the lost revenue caused by businesses in the state being closed. Of the economic challenges, Cuomo says lost revenue is the more important one the federal government should address.

The Governor called on the federal government to “address the places that need help,” saying the current Congressional action is failing to address the need.