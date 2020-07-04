Gov. Cuomo reminds New Yorkers to continue taking precautions against COVID-19 over holiday weekend

Closings
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in Washington, May 27, 2020. (AP /Jacquelyn Martin)

(WIVB) – There were 11 COVID-19 deaths in New York State on Friday, according to the latest data from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

There were 726 new cases confirmed in the state on Friday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 396,598.

Gov. Cuomo is reminding New Yorkers to continue taking precautions over the holiday weekend.

“New Yorkers bent the curve of this deadly virus by being smart and taking proper precautions throughout this pandemic, and that’s reflected in yesterday’s low hospitalizations and rate of positive tests,” Governor Cuomo said. “However, our actions today determine our numbers tomorrow, and as we move through this holiday weekend, I strongly urge everyone to closely follow state guidance on safe practices and local governments to enforce that guidance. Being New York tough means being New York smart: wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”

Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.20%1.10%0.90%
Central New York1.60%0.90%1.40%
Finger Lakes1.50%1.80%0.70%
Long Island1.10%0.90%1.00%
Mid-Hudson1.10%1.40%1.10%
Mohawk Valley2.10%2.90%1.20%
New York City1.30%1.50%1.40%
North Country0.40%1.20%0.30%
Southern Tier0.50%0.50%0.90%
Western New York1.00%1.70%1.40%

The Governor also confirmed 726 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 396,598 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 396,598 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,14515
Allegany630
Broome75216
Cattaraugus1273
Cayuga1200
Chautauqua1312
Chemung1461
Chenango1491
Clinton1010
Columbia4740
Cortland502
Delaware910
Dutchess4,2387
Erie7,46235
Essex471
Franklin330
Fulton2610
Genesee2390
Greene2630
Hamilton60
Herkimer1720
Jefferson930
Lewis311
Livingston1311
Madison3633
Monroe3,92237
Montgomery1190
Nassau41,98841
Niagara1,27715
NYC216,730368
Oneida1,72517
Onondaga2,92819
Ontario2783
Orange10,7667
Orleans2820
Oswego2060
Otsego862
Putnam1,3352
Rensselaer5634
Rockland13,6296
Saratoga5621
Schenectady8317
Schoharie580
Schuyler130
Seneca700
St. Lawrence2231
Steuben2691
Suffolk41,58547
Sullivan1,4561
Tioga1452
Tompkins1780
Ulster1,82510
Warren2682
Washington2460
Wayne1832
Westchester35,02040
Wyoming961
Yates482

