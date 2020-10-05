Gov. Cuomo responds to testing in hotspot schools, “aggressive enforcement” to start Monday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — During a briefing on Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement regarding responses of schools residing in COVID-19 hotspots.

Governor Cuomo commented on the lack of testing and stated that New York state will begin aggressive enforcement on October 5, 2020.

Governor Cuomo released the following statements:

“Local governments have not done an effective job of enforcement in these hot spot ZIP codes. The State will be doing aggressive enforcement starting tomorrow. As we saw with bars and restaurants, when the State initiated enforcement actions compliance greatly increased. However, the State cannot take over effective enforcement for every jurisdiction and if a local jurisdiction cannot or will not perform effective enforcement of violating entities, notify the State and we will close all business activity in the hot spots where the local governments cannot do compliance.