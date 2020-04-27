1  of  4
Gov. Cuomo says $25 million will go toward food banks outside NYC

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — With food banks across upstate New York seeing a 40-60 percent increase in demand, the state has a plan to help them.

Outside of New York City, $25 million will be dedicated to helping these organizations. It is being called the Nourish New York initiative.

Gov. Cuomo says the money is coming from New York’s Special Public Health Emergency Fund.

On Sunday, Cuomo announced that the state is looking to purchase milk from farmers who have a surplus of it, so that it doesn’t go to waste. Cuomo would like for the milk to go toward food banks.

