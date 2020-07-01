Gov. Cuomo says enforcing quarantine could be difficult at times

(WIVB)–16 states in total now make up the governor’s travel advisory which requires anyone traveling into New York to quarantine for two weeks, and Cuomo says officials will be tracking people coming in with help from the airlines.

That includes requiring passengers to fill out a questionnaire collected by the Port Authority to be entered into a database.

The state will then perform random checks from that list to ensure those people are in fact under quarantine but, Cuomo says he understands it’s impossible for officials to be 100% effective when it comes to keeping everyone quarantined when they enter New York State.

“First of all, you can’t even keep people who want to come in illegally from coming in right now. If you really want to come into the state, you drive. You don’t go through an airport, you don’t go through anything,” Cuomo said.

Because of this, Cuomo says it’s important that people police themselves and make sure they’re following guidelines in order to keep everyone safe around them.

Here in Erie County, officials have set up a tipline for people to report anyone who is not following the travel advisory.