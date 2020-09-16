Gov. Cuomo says NY has come a long way with testing ability

POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Speaking from a moving boat in Point Lookout, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, roughly 75,000 tests took place across the state — a great leap from where the state began with testing near the start of the pandemic. Back then, New York was only able to perform 500 tests per day.

“No one had ever talked about testing like this before,” the Governor said.

On Tuesday, four New Yorkers died as a result of COVID-19. 138 are currently receiving intensive care in hospitals.

Although more testing continues to happen, and the hospitalizations and deaths have remained low, Cuomo says we’re not out of the woods yet.

“New Yorkers want to get back to normal life,” he said while also noting that the virus must continue to be managed.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.