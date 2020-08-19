Gov. Cuomo says NY is in “halftime” as positive test rate stays under 1 percent

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — For 12 straight days, the daily positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in New York has been under one percent.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday morning that there were 631 positive tests on Tuesday. That means 0.7 percent of the roughly 80,000 tests were positive.

“That is great news,” Cuomo says.

Still, people are dying from COVID-19 each day, and on Tuesday, six more New Yorkers lost their lives.

Right now, the Governor says New York is in “halftime,” using the sports analogy to symbolize that New Yorkers can look at what went right and what went wrong so far, and plan for what comes next.

Looking toward fall, Cuomo says flu season “poses a host of complexities,” with some symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 being very similar.

“You’re in flu season. Who doesn’t have sniffles or a cough?” he says. “How do you do the flu tests and the COVID tests at the same time?”

Cuomo believes flu season will lead to a reduction in COVID-19 testing.

“There is no easy answer to that riddle,” he says.

New York State is sending out letters to county health departments, asking them how they’re going to do flu testing and coronavirus testing simultaneously.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.