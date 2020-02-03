Gov. Cuomo signs 10-point limo safety regulation package

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a package of legislation enacting a suite of new reforms and safety requirements for the limousine industry in New York State.

The signing comes more than a year after the deadly limo crash in Schoharie which killed 20 people in October 2018.

The package includes 10 bills which mandate stricter safety requirements, including seatbelts, the “immobilization of defective limousines, increased penalties for illegal U-turns, GPS requirements, customer service resource requirements, regular validation of vehicle and driver safety information, new commercial driver’s license requirements for limousine drivers, creation of a passenger task force and drug and alcohol testing.”

“New York stands with those who lost loved one in the horrific crashes that inspired this legislation,” said Governor Cuomo. “And I commend the family members who worked tirelessly to help pass these bills to help prevent future tragedies.”