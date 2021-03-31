Gov. Cuomo signs bill legalizing adult use of cannabis

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Cuomo has signed legislation legalizing adult use of cannabis in the state.

In addition to this, the legislation establishes the Office of Cannabis Management, expands the state’s medical marijuana program and establishes a licensing system.

In all, Gov. Cuomo says this is projected to bring in $350 million in tax revenue each year and potentially create 30,000 to 60,000 jobs.

“This legislation is a momentous first step in addressing the racial disparities caused by the war on drugs that has plagued our state for too long. This effort was years in the making and we have finally achieved what many thought was impossible, a bill that legalizes marijuana while standing up for social equity, enhancing education and protecting public safety. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins

This news comes a day after state lawmakers voted to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults.

Gov. Cuomo’s office says that all tax revenue from cannabis will go into the the state’s cannabis revenue fund. In addition to covering the costs of program administration and implementation of the law, here’s how the rest of the money will be used:

Education: 40 percent

Community Grants Reinvestment Fund: 40 percent

Drug Treatment and Public Education Fund: 20 percent

Cuomo’s office says municipalities may opt out of allowing adult use cannabis retail dispensaries or on-site consumption licenses. To do so, they must pass a local law by December 31.