Gov. Cuomo signs bill protecting patients from excessive emergency room charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a new law today to protect patients from excessive hospital emergency room charges.

The governor’s office says this includes hospital inpatient services that follow an ER visit.

Health insurance companies are required to ensure patients receiving care from a non-participating provider will not be subject to greater out-of-pocket costs than receiving care from a participating provider.

It also requires hospital charges for emergency services are subject to an independent dispute resolution process, which was established by the state’s Surprise Medical Bill law.

Cuomo’s office says the law is in effect immediately.