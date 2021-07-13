Gov. Cuomo signs law that allows for haircuts on Sundays

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday that repealed provisions of law that prohibited the “practice of barbering” on Sunday.

Though rarely enforced, there had been a law on the books that made it a misdemeanor to cut hair or provide a shave to another person on Sunday, officials from the governor’s office said.

“This is the very definition of an archaic and meaningless law that makes little to no sense in the 21st century,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release. “While not routinely enforced, I’m more than happy to sign this repeal into law and allow these businesses to determine what days they choose to operate.”

The new law takes effect immediately.

“I am pleased that the Governor has signed into law a bill that I introduced that will repeal the state’s archaic prohibition on barbering on Sundays,” State Sen. Joseph Griffo said. “Barbershops and salons, like all small businesses, have faced significant, unprecedented and strenuous challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. By removing outdated and unnecessary laws such as this, these businesses will be provided with an additional opportunity to recover financially as we work to rebuild our local and state economies.”

“Like many other industries and professions, barbers and hairdressers have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” State Assemblyman Billy Jones said. “From having to close their doors during the early months of the pandemic to adopting enhanced safety measures, hairstylists have faced unprecedented challenges to continue serving our communities. While the prohibition on barbering on Sundays is loosely enforced, I spearheaded this legislation to ensure the decision to be open lies in the hands of the business owner, and not an unnecessary and outdated state law. Now that the executive has signed this into law, barbershops and hairdressers across the North Country, and New York, will be able to freely operate on Sundays.”