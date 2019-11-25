Gov. Cuomo signs legislation for hate crime recognition training program for law enforcement

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during an event on World AIDS Day at the Apollo Theater in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015. New York state will dedicate $200 million more to its $2.5 billion effort to end the AIDS epidemic by 2020. It is already reporting significant milestones: no new cases of mother-to-child […]

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed new legislation to establish a hate crimes recognition training program for law enforcement officers.

This new measure directs the Municipal Police Training Council to work alongside the state’s Division of Human Rights and Hate Crimes Task Force in developing a program.

The goal is to establish procedures and policies that make sure local law enforcement officers are able to properly recognize and respond to hate crimes.

Cuomo’s office says recent incidents have shown a need for stronger protections against hate crimes.

“Hatred has no place in New York State and we will continue taking aggressive measures to stamp out hate whenever and wherever it rears its ugly head,” Cuomo said. “This measure will provide our law enforcement with the tools they need to identify and respond to hate crimes – moving us one step closer to a stronger, fairer and more inclusive Empire State for all.”