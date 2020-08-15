Gov. Cuomo: Some school districts aren’t being transparent

(WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is sharing his frustrations with school districts claiming they aren’t being transparent.

He is requiring districts to hold three parent discussions before schools reopen.

The larger districts- including Buffalo- have to hold five.

The governor says that he’s received complaints that districts aren’t allowing parents to speak during these forums.

He says that schools that resist candid conversations will see fewer students show up to class.

Gov. Cuomo went on to say that he believes that some districts are being “overly bureaucratic”.