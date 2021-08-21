Gov. Cuomo talks transition of power

(WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued a state of emergency for parts of New York State ahead of Hurricane Henri.

But during the briefing, he was asked whether or not Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul should be leading the storm efforts. Cuomo says transitioning a government is a lot of work and typically the incoming governor has about two months to prepare after winning an election.

He wants to make sure Hochul is ready to take over.

“You don’t just flip a switch and turn over a government. You don’t want a mass exit of people. You don’t want a situation where you don’t brief the incoming administration on the important projects,” said Governor Cuomo.

Kathy Hochul will be sworn in this coming Tuesday, August 24.