Gov. Cuomo to travel to Puerto Rico after earthquakes strike island

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo is heading to Puerto Rico following a series of earthquakes that shook the island for days.

The emergency trip comes as hundreds of thousands of people are still in the dark and without water.

Many people are staying in shelters because they are scared to go home.

Cuomo will survey the devastation and see how New York can help in the recovery efforts.

“We’re bringing down, as I mentioned, 115 National Guards people, emergency blankets, pillows, meals. There are thousands of people who are in shelters. There’s a significant problem with the power plant. Remember that the island is still rebuilding from Hurricane Maria, and one of the major issues was damage to the power supply, so we will be visiting the main power plant, Costa Sur,” the governor said.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, just days after a 6.4-magnitude quake killed one person.