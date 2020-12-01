Gov. Cuomo: Vaccine distribution will be “greatest governmental undertaking” since start of pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York still has the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the whole state at 7.2 percent.

On Monday, 66 New Yorkers died as a result of the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday morning.

The statistics of COVID-19 aren’t expected to slow down before the year is over. Amidst the holiday season, Gov. Cuomo predicts that numbers will keep going up as long as people are gathering together.

Come January, he believes New York will see a stabilization in the numbers since the major holidays will be over.

The Governor says the vaccination process will be “the greatest governmental undertaking” since the start of the pandemic, noting it will be an expensive process that hasn’t received nearly enough federal help.

Although a vaccine is expected to be released in the coming weeks, it will be months before it’s available to the critical masses. The state’s vaccine distribution plan will be based on fairness, equity and safety, Cuomo says.

According to Cuomo, the death rate due to COVID-19 has been twice as high in predominantly Black communities. The Governor says he wants to make sure minority communities receive the vaccine fairly.

