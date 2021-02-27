Gov. Harassment Allegations: Former Federal Prosecutor Named Independent Investigator

(WIVB)– Barbara Jones, who is already looking into Governor Andrew Cuomo’s conduct on other matters, has a deep history in law.

Jones served 16 years as U.S. district court judge for the Southern District of New York, a position she was appointed to in 1995 by former President Bill Clinton.

Prior to that, she was an assistant U.S. attorney for the same district, Jones has also taught and Fordham law and New York University.

She now works for a private law firm, which says on its website her focuses include government enforcement and investigations

Beth Garvey, who is counsel to the governor says, “There are no limits on the scope of Judge Jones’ review.”