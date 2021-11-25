Gov. Hochul announces ‘Outdoor Adventure’ vaccine incentive on Rochester radio

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul joined a Rochester radio program Wednesday morning to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The governor, appearing on 98.9 FM The BUZZ Rochester, announced a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive called “Take Your Shot at an Outdoor Adventure” which offers nature-themed prizes.

She said people who get vaccinated between December 1 and December 31 will be eligible to win a grand prize that includes fishing, hunting, and birding packages, lifetime licenses from the Department of Environmental Conservation, and deluxe gear. A second tier group of winners will receive annual DEC licenses, and outdoor gear.

“We have tried to think of anyway we can get to our hold outs,” Gov. Hochul said. “We are going to announce an incentive called ‘Take Your Shot at an Outdoor Adventure’ with gifts, worth up to $5,000 for our hunters, outdoor people, and more.”

The governor reiterated a common sentiment Wednesday, saying that vaccination is the best way of getting past the pandemic. She also said that boosters will help.

“We have to put this behind us and we will try to cater the vaccine to everyone across the state,” Gov. Hochul said. “With the booster shot you’ll be ironed out, too. Do it for the people you love. Do it for New York.”