BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul is in Buffalo Friday afternoon to attend a groundbreaking for affordable housing on Olympic Avenue.

The project totaling $19 million will overhaul former Public School 78 into the Olympic Avenue Apartments. The complex will feature 46 units with space for community programs and services.

The groundbreaking is expected to begin at 1 p.m.

