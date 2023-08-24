(You can watch Hochul’s address at 1 p.m. in the live video player above.)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to address the asylum seeker crisis in New York State.

According to DocGo, an organization that shifted from COVID vaccines and testing to assist in the asylum seekers crisis, more than 100,000 migrants came to New York City and roughly 500 were sent to Erie County from there, with the first arriving in June.

The arrival of asylum seekers was met with controversy, with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz welcoming them and a number of Republican politicians criticizing the move. The controversy was amplified by the news of two recent arrests pertaining to alleged sexual assaults.

Counsel for Gov. Hochul says the influx of asylum-seeking migrants into New York has put a strain on state resources. In a recent letter, Hochul’s counsel was particularly critical of New York City’s handling of the situation.

“The City has not made timely requests for regulatory changes, has not always promptly shared necessary information with the State, has not implemented programs in a timely manner, and has not consulted the State before taking certain actions,” an excerpt from the letter read.

Locally, numerous asylum seekers were housed at a hotel on Dingens Street in Cheektowaga. In a board meeting Tuesday night, Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski announced that she was told by Erie County officials that the migrants housed there would be moved to a hotel in Amherst, which Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa refuted.

Poloncarz has also said those at the Cheektowaga hotel will be moved, but it’s not clear where they’re going.

Elsewhere this week, 44 asylum seekers were evicted from Buffalo State University just before students began moving in for the school year. The school’s interim president, Bonita Durand, says many of the migrants were placed in permanent residences, so they won’t have to move again.

“That is a very good thing, and we were happy to be a part of helping Jericho Road achieve that accomplishment,” Durand said.