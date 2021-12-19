Gov. Hochul visits Baptist church to discuss pandemic

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WIVB) — This morning, Governor Kathy Hochul took to the virtual stage at Bethany Baptist Church to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Hochul showed up at the end of the service to remind church members how important faith is when dealing with crisis and how faith is meaningless without helping others. She also assured service members that New York will continue to fight the pandemic.

Governor Hochul left the service with one final message, to spread cheer, not COVID.