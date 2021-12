ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — As COVID cases continue to flood hospitals, Governor Kathy Hochul is thanking healthcare workers all across the state.

Earlier today, she visited Crossgates Mall in Albany to visit the vaccination site. She said the Omicron Variant is very prevalent, but applauded the steps the country has taken to fight the virus.

Governor Hochul also said boosters and masks are precautions we can take to keep each other safe.