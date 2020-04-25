Governor addresses New Yorkers concerns during coronavirus pandemic

(WIVB)-Governor Cuomo says he understands the stress New Yorkers are under now that the state has been battling coronavirus for 56 days.



The governor stressed in a press conference Saturday that each generation has had its own challenges and says everything New Yorkers are doing now, is saving lives.

“But on the other hand, it makes us who we are, right? You get shaped by your experiences. This is a terrible experience to go through. But we will manage it, we will handle it, we will be the better for it,” Cuomo says.

Cuomo also said the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in New York State continues to decline. The number of hospitalizations has regressed to where the state was to start the month of April.