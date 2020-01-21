Gov. Cuomo outlines Fiscal Year 2021 Budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (via NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo outlined his plan for the Fiscal Year 2021 New York State Budget on Tuesday.

His infrastructure plan adds $175 billion to a previously announced $100 billion, adding to a total investment of $275 billion, which Cuomo called the largest infrastructure program in the state’s history and the largest in the nation.

The plan includes funding for many new and continuing infrastructure projects and improvements around the state, including a number in upstate New York.

The budget includes funding for:

$11.9 billion for a two-year DOT Capital Plan, including $5.8 billion for Upstate roads and bridges

A five-year $52 billion capital plan for the MTA

$100 million for round 2 of Upstate Airport and Economic Development Initiative

$300 million to re imagine the Erie Canal

A $20 billion five-year investment in affordable housing, supportive housing and related services

$355 million to complete the transition to all electronic tolling on the New York State Thruway by the end of 2020

$900 million to fund capital rehabilitation and improvement of state parks and historic sites.

An additional $500 million in funding to clean water projects, bringing the states total investment over five years to $3.5 billion

Cuomo says the infrastructure projects included in the budget will support the creation of 450,000 jobs.

Cuomo also announced a $33 billion five-year plan to fight climate change that he called the biggest commitment in the nation.

Five of the hottest years in history have occurred since 2015, Cuomo said, and the past decade was the hottest ever recorded.

“The clock is ticking,” said Cuomo, D-New York. “It is ticking faster and faster.”

The plan includes: