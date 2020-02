(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo is taking new steps to bolster the state’s winter tourism industry.

He announced a set of new proposal’s Sunday aimed at improving the snowmobiling industry in the North Country.

New York is awarding more than 4-million dollars to local governments to improve trails.

The state will also offer a free snowmobiling weekend in March for all out-of-state snowmobilers.

Cuomo says snowmobiling brings in nearly 900-million dollars to the state each year.