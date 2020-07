(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that the New York State Fair has been canceled.

Cuomo says he had no choice but to make the tough decision to cancel the State Fair, which he says is one of the best in the nation.

He says with coronavirus cases surging in states across the country, holding the State Fair would put New Yorkers health at risk.

Today’s announcement marks the first time since World War II that the State Fair has been canceled.