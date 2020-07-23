Governor Cuomo concerned about the attitudes some young people have about COVID

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–“Young people: this is not the time to fight for your right to party.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s concerned about the attitudes some young people have about the coronavirus.

He says some young people have an idea that they are not as susceptible to the virus or if they do get it that it isn’t deadly to them.

The coronavirus is rising among young people in the state.

Numbers have gone up significantly in a short amount of time.

Some of the reason is because some young people feel like they don’t have to wear a mask.

Now, there is an ad campaign starting in the state, targeting some misconceptions about COVID that young people may have.

“There is an attitude that young people are immune. You are not. 21-30, the virus can kill you. And if it doesn’t kill you, you can bring it home and give it to someone inadvertently, and it can kill them,” Cuomo said.

The governor went on to say it’s on local governments to enforce the law, and make sure everyone is following the rules, even young people.