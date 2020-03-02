Governor Cuomo confirms first case of coronavirus in New York State

(WIVB)- Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed the first positive case of novel coronavirus — or COVID-19 — in New York State Sunday.

In a statement, Cuomo says the patient is a woman in her late thirties who contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran and is currently isolated in her home.

The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving in New York State.

The test was confirmed by New York’s Wadsworth Lab in Albany. Cuomo calls for the public to remain calm saying the risk of contracting the disease still remains low.

“There is no reason for undue anxiety the general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”