Governor Cuomo frustrated with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s frustrated with the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

Cuomo says the CDC’s guidelines to expand the list of people eligible to get the shot is doing more harm than good because the federal government hasn’t increased the vaccine supply yet.

Cuomo says the supply actually decreased this week for New York State.

“Not only did we not get more supply, we actually got less this week. We went from 300,000 doses to 250,000. What they did was like opening the flood gates of eligibility and you have a rush of 7 million people have to go through a syringe” Andrew Cuomo, Governor, New York State

Cuomo says if the federal government does not supply the state with enough vaccines, it will take much longer to get millions of New Yorkers vaccinated.