Governor Cuomo once again pushing for police reform

(WIVB)–Governor Cuomo is once again pushing for police reform, but he’s stressing that change shouldn’t hurt either side of the debate.

The governor says recent protests have frayed the relationship between officers and their communities.

That’s leading to an uptick in violent crime here in Buffalo. Shootings with a victim are up 66% from this time last year.

The governor says reform is needed.

He also says those reforms cannot hinder officers from doing their jobs but must also fill the need for social justice.

“Now that we’re in the moment of disruption, let’s make the change let’s make it positive and let’s reimagine public safety in a way that works for the overall community. That’s what has to be done,” Cuomo said.

The governor is sending letters to 500 jurisdictions reminding them if they don’t re-imagine their police departments by next April, and submit the plan to the state, they will lose state funding.