Governor Cuomo renews calls for federal aid to states

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo renewed calls for federal aid to states at his COVID-19 press briefing in New York City on Tuesday.

In April, the National Governors Association asked Congress for $500 billion in aid to the states. That has not been delivered.

“Every state has coronavirus cases, and it’s not just democratic states that have an economic shortfall,” Cuomo said. “Republican states have an economic shortfall.”

The Governor said New York State has a $13 billion deficit and is looking for help to restart the economy.

“It’s the state and local governments that fund police, fire, education, teachers, healthcare workers. If you starve the states, how do you expect the states to fund this entire reopening plan?” he said.

Some Upstate localities have already taken measures to cut costs. Recently, Broome County offered its non-essential employees a voluntary furlough. And the City of Syracuse made the move to furlough more than 100 workers.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, Pres. Donald Trump reportedly said he doesn’t “… think the Republicans want to be in a position where they bail out states that are, that have been mismanaged over a long period of time.”

Cuomo referenced the article on Tuesday.

“No blue state was asking for a ‘bail out’ before this coronavirus. I wasn’t asking for anything from the federal government before the coronavirus,” he said.

The Governor also said New York is the top donor state to the federal government by contributing more to the federal government than it receives.